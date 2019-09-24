Women’s Basketball Holds First Official Practice

THE FLATS –The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team took the floor for the first official team practice of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday. With just weeks before tip-off of the Nell Fortner Era, the Yellow Jackets took the floor to continue prep work before the season officially tips off on Nov. 5.

2019-20 Women’s Basketball Schedule | Purchase Season Tickets

A core group of nine letterwinners return from last season that finished with a 17-13 overall record. The Jackets welcomed sophomore transfer Sarah Bates (Fresno, Calif.) to the roster in addition to freshmen Nerea Hermosa Monreal (Vitoria, Spain) and Ronni Nwora (Buffalo, N.Y.).

The Jackets will be led this season by upperclassmen seniors Francesca Pan (Bassano del Grappa, Italy) and Chanin Scott (Charlotte, N.C.) and juniors Anne Francoise Diouf (Dakar, Senegal), Lorela Cubaj (Terni, Italy) and Kierra Fletcher (Warren, Mich.).

Also returning for Tech this season are sophomores Daijah Jefferson (Hopewell, Va.), Jasmine Carson (Memphis, Tenn.), Kondalia Montgomery (Tacoma, Wash.) and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (Helsinki, Finland).

Fans can get their first look at the 2019-20 Yellow Jackets on Wed., Oct. 30 when Tech welcomes Clayton State for an exhibition contest at 7 p.m. The official tip-off of the season will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when Tech hosts Houston at 7 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. Ticket packages are available for $65 per seat and $150 for courtside seats. Current men’s basketball season ticket holders can purchase women’s basketball season tickets at a discounted rate of $30 per seat.