Women’s Basketball Entertains SMU Thursday

Georgia Tech has a brief appearance at home in the midst of playing three of four games on the road, to welcome SMU to McCamish Pavilion on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 77-66 road victory at Miami on Sunday. Five Jackets finished in double-figures guided by Zoe Smith and Kara Dunn, each chipping in 16 points. Dunn is one of three Jackets averaging double-figures on the season. The junior, who chips in a team-high 15.6 points per game, is joined by Dani Carnegie (14.9 ppg) and Tonie Morgan (12.9 ppg).

SMU looks to snap a seven-game skid entering the weekend. The Mustangs have picked up conference wins over Stanford and Syracuse in their first season as members of the ACC. Thursday’s tilt will be SMU’s seventh road ACC game of the season. Nya Robertson leads the squad offensively, averaging 19.7 points, while Jessica Peterson just misses averaging a double-double behind 9.9 points and a team-high 12.1 rebounds per game.

The Yellow Jackets and Mustangs will meet on the hardwood for the first time in program history on Thursday. SMU was one of three new programs to join the Atlantic Coast Conference in July 2024.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

