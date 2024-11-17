Women’s Basketball Dominates Georgia, 83-67

THE FLATS – A trio of Yellow Jackets dropped double-figure scoring numbers as Georgia Tech women’s basketball dominated in-state rival Georgia in an 83-67 victory Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. Kara Dunn led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points as Tech improved to 4-0 on the season with the win. Seven lead changes and 11 knotted scores encompassed the first half that defended the narrative of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ between the programs. Neither team led by more than four points in the opening frame as UGA bridged the first and second quarters with a 6-0 spurt to lead 26-22 early in the second. Georgia Tech answered with a 13-3 run, capped by back-to-back three-pointers from Ariadna Termis and Dunn for a 35-29 Yellow Jacket lead, forcing Georgia to burn a timeout. The Bulldogs came out of the break with a 10-0 spurt to regain a 39-35 edge, but Dani Carnegie drained back-to-back three-pointers, including one at the buzzer, to give Georgia Tech a 41-39 halftime lead. It remained close early in the second half until triples from Dunn and Tonie Morgan sparked an 11-0 rally from the Jackets to open the first double-digit lead of the game, 54-43, with 4:24 on the clock in the third. The Bulldogs closed it back within five twice, but it would be the smallest deficit for Georgia as the Jackets continued to hold control in the fourth quarter. Tech outscored UGA, 25-14, in the final 10 minutes to seal the victory, shooting 66.7 percent (8-12) in the period, while holding the Bulldogs to a 35.3 percent clip down the stretch. Tech forced seven Georgia turnovers in the fourth quarter, converting the mistakes into seven points and went 8-for-10 at the free throw line.

Kara Dunn led Georgia Tech with 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. Photo by Danny Karnik

Dunn led Tech with 25 points, while freshman Carnegie continued her impressive debut with her first 20-point outing. Dunn just missed a double-double, leading Tech with nine rebounds, while Carnegie added eight. Termis owned a strong presence in the game, finishing with 10 points on a pair of three-pointers, three assists and three rebounds. Morgan led Tech with seven assists on the night as the Jackets tallied 17 total. For the game, Tech shot 42.3 percent (30-71) from the field and 85.7 percent (12-14) at the free throw line. Georgia’s Trinity Turner led all scorers in the game with 28 points and Amiya Evans paced the Bulldogs with 11 rebounds. The teams finished even in the rebounding battle with 36-apiece. It was a game of three-pointers as the teams combined to hit 18 on the day. Tech hit 11 led by four each by Carnegie and Dunn. Georgia Tech heads to Hawai’I for the Hawaii North Shore Showcase this week, opening the tournament against South Dakota State on Nov. 23.

