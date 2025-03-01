Women’s Basketball Closes Regular Season at Stanford

RV/RV GEORGIA TECH (21-8, 9-8 ACC) at STANFORD (15-13, 7-10 ACC)

Georgia Tech plays its final regular season game of the 2024-25 campaign on Sunday, making its first-ever trip to Stanford. The Yellow Jackets look to close the regular season on a high note and snap a three-game skid after falling at California on Thursday night. A trio of Yellow Jackets posted double-figures against the Golden Bears, led by Kara Dunn’s 18-point performance. But a late first quarter fun and strong shooting from Cal overcame Tech. Freshman Tianna Thompson recorded her second consecutive game in double-figures, chipping in 11 points.

Stanford is coming off an 86-69 win over Miami to open its final stretch. The Cardinal have won four of its last five outings and boast a 13-3 record overall at home this season. Nunu Agara leads Stanford on the season, averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Agara is one of four Cardinal averaging double-figures this season.

Georgia Tech and Stanford are meeting for the first time in program history on the hardwood on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets were seeded in the NCAA Tournament at Stanford in 2022, but did not advance to face the Cardinal.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

