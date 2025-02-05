Women’s Basketball Celebrates NGWSD with Ticket Promo

THE FLATS – On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Georgia Tech announces a special ticket promotion for its women’s basketball game against Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 23. The game will feature promotions and in-game content to highlight the power of sports.
In celebration of the day, all girls and women ages 17 and under will receive free admission to the women’s basketball game. This promotion will only be available at the game and cannot be redeemed in advance of the game. To redeem the ticket deal, fans can visit the ticket office located at the main entrance to McCamish Pavilion at the corner of Fowler Street and 10th Street.
On gameday, fans wishing to skip the line at the ticket office will have the option to scan a QR code at the doors to purchase an adult ticket, which will activate the NGWSD ticket offer.
The NGWSD ticket offer will be available while seats remain available. Tickets redeemed will be for general admission seats only.
A fun-filled day, Georgia Tech will also recognize its women’s basketball seniors pregame and honor the volleyball team for its 2024 NCAA Tournament appearance. At halftime, fans will be treated to Georgia Tech cheerleading’s Nationals performance. Youth fans in attendance to the game will be able to participate in a coloring contest with a winner selected in-game.
Georgia Tech women’s basketball opened its season with its best start in program history, going 15-0. The Yellow Jackets currently stand at 18-4 on the season and boast a 6-4 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. This week, Tech climbed three spots in the national rankings to No. 17.
Single-game tickets for the remainder of the regular season are still available. Please visit RamblinWreck.com to purchase tickets.
PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Single-game tickets for the season remain on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
