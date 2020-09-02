Open search form
Women's Basketball All-Americans

Take a look back at Georgia Tech women’s basketball All-Americans in this photo gallery.

JOYCE PIERCE – 1993 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention

KISHA FORD – 1997 Associated Press Honorable Mention; 1997 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention

SONJA MALLORY – 2003 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention

ALEX MONTGOMERY – 2011 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention

TYAUNNA MARSHALL – 2013 Associated Press Honorable Mention; 2013 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention; 2014 Associated Press Honorable Mention

AALIYAH WHITESIDE – 2016 WBCA Honorable Mention

