Take a look back at Georgia Tech women’s basketball All-Americans in this photo gallery.
JOYCE PIERCE – 1993 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention
KISHA FORD – 1997 Associated Press Honorable Mention; 1997 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention
SONJA MALLORY – 2003 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention
ALEX MONTGOMERY – 2011 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention
TYAUNNA MARSHALL – 2013 Associated Press Honorable Mention; 2013 Kodak/WBCA Honorable Mention; 2014 Associated Press Honorable Mention
AALIYAH WHITESIDE – 2016 WBCA Honorable Mention