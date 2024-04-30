Women’s Basketball Adds Zoesha Smith

THE FLATS – Zoesha Smith, a graduate transfer forward from Brunswick, Ga., has signed a grant-in-aid with Georgia Tech women’s basketball for the 2024-25 season. Smith transfers to Georgia Tech after playing four years at Georgia.

During her time at Georgia, Smith helped the Bulldogs to three consecutive NCAA Tournament second round appearances (2021, 2022, 2023). She starred in 74 career games as a Bulldog and capped her four years averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

This past season, Smith appeared in 16 games and earned the start in 13, contributing 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 67.9 percent from the free throw line. The future Jacket scored a season-high 18 points three times and finished with eight double-figure scoring games.

As a junior in 2022-23, Smith tossed in a career-high 21 points against Georgia Tech, hitting 10-of-13 field goal attempts. As a junior, Smith took the floor in 28 games, starting six, and averaged 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Brunswick, Ga., native attended Glynn Academy before signing with Georgia and earned multiple accolades including Atlanta Journal Constitution Class AAAAAA Player of the Year and first-team all-State and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) AAAAAA Player of the Year.

Smith joins Tech’s recruiting class that includes fall signees 5-9 guard Dani Carnegie (Conyers, Ga./Grayson High School), 5-9 guard Gabbie Grooms (Sharpsburg, Ga./Landmark Christian), 5-10 guard Tianna Thompson (Mableton, Ga./The Galloway School) and 5-4 guard Chazadi “Chit Chat” Wright (Decatur, Ga./Wesleyan). Tech’s recruiting class was ranked No. 19 by ESPN.