Women Take Third; Men Finish Fourth at Arturo Barrios Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Georgia Tech cross country closed out the regular season Friday morning at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, with the women finishing third and the men taking fourth place.

The morning started off with the men’s 8k, where Tech totaled 166 points, finishing fourth out of 38 teams in the field. Texas Tech, Boise State and host Texas A&M finished in the top three spots.

Devin Wade was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the finish line, coming in 16th place with a time of 23:07.1. The race marked the third time this season Wade has been the first Yellow Jacket to finish.

Myles Collins was the next Tech runner to finish, running an 8k time of 23:20.5, finishing in 24th place. Charlie Smith (37th, 23:36.5), Alexander Arrambide (39th, 23:37.8) and John Higinbotham (58th, 23:47.7) rounded out the top five finishers for Georgia Tech.

A total of 376 runners competed in the men’s 8k, with 368 finishing the race.

The women’s squad finished the day with 143 points, good for third place out of 41 teams. Gonzaga (74 points) took first, with Boise State finishing in second place (133 points). The women’s 6k comprised of 402 total entries.

Kate Jortberg finished first for the Jackets, coming in 18th with a time of 19:52.2. The 6k was Jortberg’s third time leading the Yellow Jacket women this season.

Mary Brady finished 25th, running a 6k time of 20:00.4. Grace Driskill was close behind in 29th time with a time of 20:05.7, while Katy Earwood finished in 31st place (20:07.1). Abbey Green rounded out the top five finishers for Tech, finishing with a time of 20:19.4, good for 44th place.

Tech now turns its focus to the postseason, as the Yellow Jackets head to the ACC Cross Country Championship on Nov. 1. The event will be held in Cary, N.C., and will comprise of a men’s 8k and women’s 6k.

