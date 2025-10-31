Wade and Shelton Lead Jackets at ACC Championships

LOUISVILLE – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams finished their races at the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning. The men’s team finished 13th as the women’s squad placed 17th.

Taylor Wade was running in 117th place midway through the race at the 4k split before he sprinted home to cross the line in 68th at 24:08.0. The junior passed 49 racers in the final half of the race to finish as the lead Yellow Jacket in the 8k race.

Matt Castronuovo and Alexander Arrambide followed behind and finished together 84th and 85th, resectively, within six tenths of one another. Castronuovo set a new personal best for himself at 24:18.3 as he has improved his time through all three 8k races through the season. Joey Sandel and Ethan Curnow rounded out the top-five point scorers in their final ACC Championships.

Claire Shelton broke out of the pack to record her first top-100 finish in the postseason at 21:02.2. The sophomore led the Jackets in the 6k race as Lottie Chappell finished 103rd at 21:19.6.

Gracie Marston crossed the line at 21:38.2 in 120th before freshmen Sadie Honig and Maddie Jones completed their races shortly behind.

The men’s squad recorded three top-100 finishes and placed 13th overall in the team standings. Shelton was the lone underclassmen for GT to place inside the top-100 across both races as the women’s team finished 17th.

Georgia Tech will continue along its postseason journey with the NCAA South Regional Championships on November 14 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

