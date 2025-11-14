Jackets Notch Ninth-Place Finishes at NCAA Regional

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams each claimed ninth-place team finishes at the 2025 NCAA South Regional Championships on Friday morning.

The day began with the women’s 6k race as Claire Shelton and Lottie Chappell sped away to great starts. At the 2.5k split, Shelton was just outside of an all-regional spot at 29th with Chappell less than 10 seconds from the pack in 44th. All six Tech finishers were inside the top-100 at the same split.

Shelton was the first Yellow Jacket across the line at 20:20.2, placing 37th and setting her new 6k personal best by over 25 seconds. Chappell raced to one of the final top-50 spots in 49th before freshman Sadie Honig completed her race at 20:49.1. Stella Chambless recorded her second points scoring finish in back-to-back races to finish 82nd before Maddie Jones rounded out the Tech top-five.

The men’s 10k race was next, marking the first 10k the Yellow Jackets raced all season. The team was keeping their pace through the early portion of the race, ready to overtake in the final 5k of the event. From the 4k split to the finish, Georgia Tech made up over 205 places across its seven racers.

Matt Castronuovo held a strong position throughout the race and sprinted the final stretch to come home across the line at 30:53.0 in his first collegiate 10k race. Castronuovo was the lead Tech finisher for the first time this season after consistently placing in the top three on the team all season.

Senior Joey Sandel recorded a 49th place finish before the pairing of Alexander Arrambide and Taylor Wade finished 53rd and 54th, respectively. Ethan Curnow rounded out the final scoring spot on the Tech top five after an incredible 118 place improvement from the 4.5k split from 186th to 68th in a matter of eight minutes.

The top four Tech finishers in the 6k all recorded personal bests and five racers placed inside the top-100 mark. The women’s squad has finished inside the top-10 team standings in eight consecutive iterations of the regional championship.

Five of the seven racers in the 10k race made their collegiate debuts in the 10k cross country discipline with six finishing inside the top-100.

Georgia Tech concludes its 2025 journey in cross country after a record-breaking year with three individual race victories, four team race victories, a flurry of individual and team podium finishes and a multitude of personal records set across five distances in just six total race weekends.

The Yellow Jackets will transition into the indoor track and field season beginning in December.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.