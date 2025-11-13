Tech Set for NCAA Regionals

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams will race at the 2025 NCAA South Regional Championships on Friday morning in Huntsville, Alabama.

2025 NCAA South Regional Championships

Friday, November 14

Women’s 6K Race: 9:30AM

Men’s 10K Race: 10:30AM

John Hunt Park

Championships Information

Watch (ESPN+)

Live Results

Tech 6K Runners: Stella Chambless, Lottie Chappell, Sadie Honig, Maddie Jones, Gracie Marston, Claire Shelton, Caitlin Thomas, Alexis Wingenbach

Tech 10K Runners: Alexander Arrambide, Matt Castronuovo, Ethan Curnow, John Jessup, Richard Planck, Joey Sandel, Taylor Wade, Wyatt Windham

The Yellow Jackets completed their 2025 regular season with dominant team and individual race wins in-state and solid performances at larger meets. Georgia Tech had three race winners across the eight events with Lottie Chappell, Taylor Wade, and freshman Caitlin Thomas achieving their first career victories.

Thomas, Claire Shelton, and Chappell lead the women’s time with sub-21 season bests in the 6k races this season while nearly half of the men’s squad hold sub-24:30 minute bests through three 8k events this campaign.

Wade was running in 117th place midway through the ACC Championship at the 4k split before he sprinted home to cross the line in 68th at 24:08.0. The junior passed 49 racers in the final half of the race to finish as the lead Yellow Jacket in the 8k race. Shelton broke out of the pack to record her first top-100 finish in her postseason debut at 21:02.2 and led all Tech runners in the 6k event.

Fans can watch the entirety of the championships on ESPN+ with the women’s 6k race starting at 9:30 a.m. The men’s 8k race will begin afterward at 10:30 a.m. The broadcast and live results are available on ramblinwreck.com.

