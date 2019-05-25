Williams Qualifies for NCAAs Running the Third Best Time in the World

Final Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On the final day of the NCAA East Regional, both Jeanine Williams and Bria Matthews earned an opportunity to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championship, joining teammate Avery Bartlett.

Matthews jumped a 13.25m mark in the triple jump, good for an eighth-place finish. With her mark, she qualifies for the NCAA Outdoor Championship where she will look to have similar success as her all-American finish during the past indoor season.

Williams joins Matthews after securing a first-place finish in the 100m hurdles. She would finish with an impressive time of 12.62, currently ranking as the second-fastest time in the NCAA and the third best in the world.

“We had a great weekend, advancing to Austin where we thought we should. Bria took care of business in the triple jump, and Jeanine blazed through the hurdles. Both are set up well to be ready to go in two weeks at the finals. Hana Herndon and Nicole Fegans raced well, matching their seeding coming in,” said women’s track and field head coach Alan Drosky.

“We hoped to be a little better than that, but it has been both a tremendous and long year for them from cross country in the fall through today. Amy Ruiz and Dasia Smith both competed well and ended their careers in our program on one of the biggest stages of our sport,” continued Drosky.

Bartlett qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championship on Friday afternoon after finishing fifth in the 800m event. Along with Bartlett, Matthews and Williams will each compete in their respected events in Austin Texas on June 5-8.

Women’s 5000m:

Hana Herndon: 16:39.40, 23rd

Nicole Fegans: 16:52.98, 28th

Men’s 5000m:

Andrew Kent: 14:21.17, 19th

Women’s 100m Hurdles:

Jeanine Williams: 12.62, 1st, AQ

Women’s Triple Jump:

Bria Matthews: 13.25m, 8th, q

Men’s Triple Jump:

Ryan Thomas: 14.48m, 42nd

