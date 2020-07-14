Williams Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Georgia Tech track and field standout and three-time All-American, Jeanine Williams was selected as the Georgia Tech nominee for the prestigious 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award. A record 605 female collegiate student-athletes were nominated for the award.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. Across all three NCAA divisions, including 259 nominees from Division I institutions, nominees competed in 24 sports.

A three-time All-American, two-time ACC Champion, five-time all-ACC selection and five-time all-ACC academic team honoree, Williams graduated from Georgia Tech in 2019 with a degree in biochemistry. She captured ACC Championships in 100m and 60m hurdles in 2018, and was named an All-American in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to her stellar collegiate career, Williams devoted time to serving her community through organizations such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Girls on the Run, and events like the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive and Tech Beautification Day.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. Following the conference selections, the Woman of the Year selection committee will choose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division.

The selection committee will narrow down the candidates to the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, chosen by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, will be announced later this fall.

