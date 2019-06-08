Williams Finishes Fourth, Matthews 18th at NCAAs

Full Results

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Senior Jeanine Williams led Georgia Tech track and field on the final day of the 2019 NCAA Championships, finishing fourth in the women’s 100m hurdles on a 96-degree Saturday night at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Williams finished fourth overall in the ultra-fast finals, turning in a time of 12.74. Her performance garners her first first-team All-American honor of her outdoor career.

Bria Matthews competed in the women’s triple jump on Saturday, hitting a mark of 12.94 meters to finish 18th overall. Her performance earned her a honorable mention All-American recognition.

“That was an awesome way for Jeanine to end her collegiate career,” head women’s track and field coach Alan Drosky said. “The NCAA meet is literally one of the best competitions in the world, so to compete like she did was outstanding. Bria has had a huge comeback year but just couldn’t come up with the jump she needed today. Both of these women truly represent our program and Georgia Tech in a first-class fashion.”

Drosky continued, “Lastly, for our women’s program, it has been a fantastic year. From 29th in the fall with cross country, 48th in the winter with indoors, and now 41st in the spring with outdoors, we could not have asked more from our women.”

