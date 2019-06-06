Williams Advances to NCAA Final

Results

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Georgia Tech track and field Jeanine Williams advanced to the women’s 100m hurdles final on Thursday night.

Williams finished second in her heat for the automatic qualifier, advancing to Saturday’s final with a time of 12.88. The time was good for eighth overall.

Williams will compete in the final on Saturday, June 8 at approximately 7:12 p.m. ET. Bria Matthews will also compete on Saturday in the women’s triple jump final at approximately 6:40 p.m. ET.

