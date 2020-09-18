White vs. Gold Intrasquad Meet Set for Saturday

THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech’s swim & dive program will get its first chance to compete this year as it hosts its annual White vs. Gold intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Spectators will not be allowed at the event this year.

The Yellow Jackets will battle against themselves after training all offseason and preseason in a preview of what’s to come in the regular season. Beginning with the 200-medley relay and going nonstop throughout the 16-event meet. The meet will have relays scored 7-0 and 5,3, 1 for individual events.

“We are excited to compete for the first time since February,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “We have been working hard under the current COVID-19 protocols. We look forward to being able to race and dive this weekend.”

A full schedule of the meet events can be found here:

WHITE VS. GOLD INTRASQUAD SCHEDULE:

200-medley relay 1000 free 200 free 100 back 100 breast 200 fly 50 free Diving 100 free 200 back 200 breast 500 free 100 fly Diving 200 I.M. 200 free relay

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.