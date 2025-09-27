White Team Claims Intrasquad Meet Victory

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team opened the 2025-26 campaign with the annual intrasquad meet; the white team won 409-372 on Saturday morning. The Yellow Jackets set seven intrasquad records, with senior Phoebe Wright breaking three total meet times.

The two teams split the 28 swimming events with 14 wins each; swimmers setting records were rewarded additional points for their respective teams.

The meet held a team diving event with the white team using two divers with three dives each, while the gold team had three divers with two dives each. Both teams competed from the 1M, 3M, and platform, performing one dive from every category. The gold team edged out with a combined score of 308.05 over 303.1 from the white team.

Wright shined with individual intrasquad records in the women’s 200-yard individual medley and 200-yard backstroke events. She also was part of the lead white relay team that broke the 400-yard freestyle meet record at 3:23.15. Wright has earned four total records in the past two intrasquad meets, extending her 200-yard backstroke by 1.2 seconds from last year’s top time.

Jillian Ferrari, Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljević, and Wright shattered the previous record in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 3:23.15 time, finishing 5.35 seconds clear of the next entry on the leaderboard. Zara Masud swam 54.00 in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking the last record by 1.52 seconds.

Vivien Rothwell set a new meet record at 54.82 for the 100-yard backstroke. Stanisavljević and Giovana Reis also claimed meet records in the 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, respectively.

18 different swimmers claimed individual victories on the day. Wright, Chris Richardson, Robin Yeboah, Masud, and freshman Tuncer Berk Ertürk each won two events excluding relays.

Georgia Tech will stay in town and compete at Emory in the next event for its first official dual meet of the season on October 11.

Full Winners’ List

200Y Medley Relay:

W: White Team (1:43.60)

M: White Team (1:29.98)

500Y Free:

W: Ela Özdemir (5:14.66)

M: Charles Perks (4:36.23

200Y IM:

W: Phoebe Wright (2:03.67) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Ricky Balduccini (1:52.19)

50Y Free:

W: Nina Stanisavljević (23.08) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Robin Yeboah (20.69)

200Y Fly:

W: Zara Masud (2:01.87)

M: Tuncer Berk Ertürk (1:48.70)

Diving:

Elisabeth Rockefeller (162.60)

200Y Free:

W: Giovana Reis (1:49.63) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Vitor Sega (1:39.61)

100Y Fly:

W: Zara Masud (54.00) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Stephen Jones (47.99)

100 Back:

W: Vivien Rothwell (54.82) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Chris Richardson (50.05)

100Y Breast:

W: Imane El Barodi (1:05.07)

M: Julian Killius (55.80)

100Y Free:

W: Jillian Ferrari (51.80)

M: Robin Yeboah (45.23)

200Y Back:

W: Phoebe Wright (1:58.38) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Chris Richardson (1:54.68)

200Y Breast:

W: MaryGrace Guzzino (2:22.44)

M: Tobin Uhl (2:01.87)

400Y IM:

W: Kendal Chunn (4:34.09)

M: Tuncer Berk Ertürk (3:58.26)

400Y Free Relay:

W: White Team (3:23.15) (NEW MEET RECORD)

M: Gold Team (3:01.03)

