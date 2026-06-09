Dual Meet Tournament Returns to McAuley in 2026

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team will host the Dual Meet Tournament in the 2026-27 season following the success of the first edition of the competition in October 2025.

The Jackets will host the eight-team competition with Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State, and George Washington in the field. Half of the competing teams finished among the top 25 in the CSCAA final dual meet rankings; seven of the eight programs are among the power-four conferences.

The tournament will see all eight teams face off in the opening round of the dual meet, the opening round winners advancing to the winners’ bracket, with the losers moving into the consolation bracket. The semifinals of each bracket will determine the final placement matchups spanning from the championship, third-place, fifth-place, and seventh-place meets.

Auburn, Florida State, and Minnesota return with Tech as entries from last season’s competition. The Jackets will return eight ACC Championships finalists on the squad, including back-to-back men’s three-diving champion Max Fowler.

Tournament information including the bracket, dates, tickets, and additional links will be available at a later date.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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