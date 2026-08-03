First Saturday on The Flats Set for Saturday

THE FLATS – Final details are set for First Saturday on The Flats presented by Georgia Power, Georgia Tech football’s annual Fan Day event, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

First Saturday on The Flats is an opportunity to for fans to celebrate the return of football with the Georgia Tech community and to engage with their favorite Yellow Jackets ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 season. The event offers a variety of entertaining activities for the whole family, including a DJ, tailgate activities and interactive experiences right on Hyundai Field and much more.

A liability waiver is required to participate in tailgate games and interactive experiences – the liability waiver can be filled out in advance by clicking HERE.

ADMISSION

Admission to First Saturday on The Flats is FREE for all fans.

RSVP

Let us know that you’re planning to attend First Saturday on The Flats by clicking HERE (RSVP is not required for admission).

ENTRANCE

Gates open for the general public at 11 a.m. All fans will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field via the field-level tunnel located on Callaway Plaza between Gates 6 and 6A, off Bobby Dodd Way on the north end of the stadium.

EARLY ACCESS

2026 Georgia Tech football season ticket members and members of The Tech Way will be allotted one hour of early access to First Saturday on The Flats, beginning at 10 a.m. Members will receive an email on Friday, Aug. 7 with access passes that will be verified upon entry.

PARKING

FREE parking is available beginning at 7 a.m. in the following parking areas: Peters Parking Deck (E52), Klaus Parking Deck (E40), McCamish Pavilion (E65) and Family Housing (ER66). If those areas are filled, fans can park in any visitors parking area on campus at the regular hourly rate. Click HERE for a Georgia Tech campus parking map.

AUTOGRAPHS

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and the 2026 Yellow Jackets will sign autographs for fans from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Coach Key will sign autographs in the brand-new Fanning Center (signage will direct fans to the entrance from the inside the stadium – fans will not be admitted to the Fanning Center from the exterior). Georgia Tech student-athletes will sign autographs in the East Club Lounge.

In order to be able to sign as many autographs as possible, Coach Key and student-athletes will sign one item per fan.

SEASON TICKET MEMBER GIFTS

In addition to early access, season ticket members can pick up their exclusive 2026 gift – a limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead – at First Saturday on The Flats. Season ticket members will receive an email this week with a claim ticket for their Buzz/Ramblin’ Wreck bobblehead (one per account). To claim your bobblehead during First Saturday on The Flats, download the claim ticket to your phone and present it at the distribution location, located in the northeast corner of Hyundai Field, near sections 121-122. Season ticket members are highly encouraged to pick up their exclusive gift at First Saturday on The Flats, as gifts will not be mailed – the next opportunity to pick up gifts will be the season opener versus Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Season tickets are still available and are the only way to guarantee the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ seven home games in 2026, including massive non-conference matchups versus Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3) and Tennessee (Saturday, Sept. 12). Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets today.

THE TECH WAY MEMBER GIFTS

In addition to early access, members of The Tech Way can collect an exclusive koozie that is only available at First Saturday on The Flats (pickup at The Tech Way table inside Bobby Dodd Stadium).

To be eligible for member benefits, click HERE to join The Tech Way today.

WRECK DECK TOUR

Fans can tour Georgia Tech’s newest premium experience area – the Wreck Deck – during First Saturday on The Flats. An exclusive tour of the area, located in the brand-new Fanning Center in the northeast corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, will begin at 12:45 p.m. To participate, fans must exit the stadium and meet at the exterior entrance to the Fanning Center (near the intersection of Bobby Dodd Way and Techwood Drive), where a member of the Georgia Tech athletics staff will lead a guided tour of the Wreck Deck space.

CONCESSIONS

Concessions will be available for purchase during First Saturday on The Flats at section 107. In order to ensure that the Hyundai Field turf is not damaged, fans are encouraged to eat any food within section 107.

INCLEMENT WEATHER

In the event of inclement weather, follow @GTAthletics on X for instructions and updates.

If you have any questions about First Saturday on The Flats, please email the Georgia Tech athletics marketing, promotions and fan experience office at GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu.

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season, mini-plan and single-game tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field features massive non-conference tilts against Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3 – 8 p.m.) and Tennessee (Saturday, Sept. 12 – 7 p.m.), as well as ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

Season Tickets

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee the best seats for all seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

Mini-Plans

A pair of three-game mini plans offer a 15% savings over purchasing tickets on a single-game basis.

The White & Gold Mini Plan tickets for three of the most in-demand home dates of the season – the opener versus Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3), Family Weekend against Mercer (Saturday, Sept. 19) and homecoming versus Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), starting at just $115.

The ACC Pick-3 Mini Plan allows fans to choose three of the Yellow Jackets’ four ACC home games this season – versus Duke (Saturday, Oct. 10), Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 24), Louisville (Saturday, Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Saturday, Nov. 21) – starting at just $96.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets start as low as $30. Tickets for the all-new Wreck Deck premium experience in the Fanning Center, available for purchase on a single-game basis only, start at $150.

For more information and to purchase 2026 Georgia Tech football tickets today, click HERE.

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 overall record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which was their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.