Weather Cancels Tuesday Game against Mercer

THE FLATS – Due to the threat of severe weather in the forecast, Georgia Tech baseball’s game against Mercer on Tuesday, May 14 has been canceled, it was announced today. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Yellow Jackets will now travel to finish the 2024 regular season at Florida State on May 16-18 in Tallahassee. First pitch on Thursday is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

