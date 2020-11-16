WBB Tip Times, TV Announced for Non-Conference Games

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)
THE FLATS – Tip times and television coverage for all four Georgia Tech women’s basketball non-conference home games at McCamish Pavilion have been announced for the 2020-21 season.
The Yellow Jackets open the season with a three-game homestand beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Georgia State. Tech will host the cross-town rival at noon on ACC Network Extra.
Tech will then welcome in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 29 with a 2 p.m. tilt slated on ACC Network. The homestand concludes on Dec. 3 against Tulane. The Jackets and Green Wave will tip at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Tech’s final non-conference game will take place on Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. against UCF. The Jackets and Knights will be televised on ACC Network.
Tip times and television coverage for the remainder of Tech’s schedule will be announced at a later date. All opponents, sites, dates and times are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.
Georgia Tech was predicted to finish fifth in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches after finishing with a 10-8 conference record in 2019-20. The Jackets, led by seniors Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher, return a core nucleus from last season’s squad, while welcoming six newcomers. A 6-4 forward, Cubaj returns as the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game a year ago, while Fletcher, a 5-9 guard, averaged 10.2 points per game as a junior.
Tech also returns juniors Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, a 5-7 guard who averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, and 5-9 guard Sarah Bates, who appeared in 17 games for the Jackets last season. Also back for Tech is 6-5 sophomore center Nerea Hermosa, who started 15 games last season and averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
GEORGIA TECH 2020-21 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
*All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines
*Remaining times and TV designations will be announced in the near future
|Nov. 25
|Wed.
|GEORGIA STATE
|Noon
|ACCNX
|Nov. 29
|Sun.
|GEORGIA
|2 p.m.
|ACCN
|Dec. 3
|Thurs.
|TULANE
|6 p.m.
|ACCNX
|Dec. 9
|Wed.
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 13
|Sun.
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 17
|Thurs.
|MIAMI
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 21
|Mon.
|UCF
|2 p.m.
|ACCN
|Dec. 31
|Thurs.
|NC STATE
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 3
|Sun.
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 7
|Thurs.
|at Clemson
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 10
|Sun.
|VIRGINIA TECH
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 14
|Thurs.
|SYRACUSE
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 17
|Sun.
|at Virginia
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 21
|Thurs.
|at Wake Forest
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 24
|Sun.
|DUKE
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 28
|Thurs.
|at Miami
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 31
|Sun.
|at Florida State
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 4
|Thurs.
|CLEMSON
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 7
|Sun.
|WAKE FOREST
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 11
|Thurs.
|at Louisville
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 18
|Thurs.
|FLORIDA STATE
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 21
|Sun.
|at Boston College
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 25
|Thurs.
|at North Carolina
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 28
|Sun.
|PITTSBURGH
|TBA
|TBA
|March 3-7
|Wed.-Sun.
|ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)
|TBA
|TBA
*ALL CAPS denotes game at McCamish Pavilion; all times Eastern
