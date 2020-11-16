Open search form
WBB Tip Times, TV Announced for Non-Conference Games

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Tip times and television coverage for all four Georgia Tech women’s basketball non-conference home games at McCamish Pavilion have been announced for the 2020-21 season.

The Yellow Jackets open the season with a three-game homestand beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Georgia State. Tech will host the cross-town rival at noon on ACC Network Extra.

Tech will then welcome in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 29 with a 2 p.m. tilt slated on ACC Network. The homestand concludes on Dec. 3 against Tulane. The Jackets and Green Wave will tip at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Tech’s final non-conference game will take place on Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. against UCF. The Jackets and Knights will be televised on ACC Network.

Tip times and television coverage for the remainder of Tech’s schedule will be announced at a later date. All opponents, sites, dates and times are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

Georgia Tech was predicted to finish fifth in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches after finishing with a 10-8 conference record in 2019-20. The Jackets, led by seniors Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher, return a core nucleus from last season’s squad, while welcoming six newcomers. A 6-4 forward, Cubaj returns as the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game a year ago, while Fletcher, a 5-9 guard, averaged 10.2 points per game as a junior.

Tech also returns juniors Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, a 5-7 guard who averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, and 5-9 guard Sarah Bates, who appeared in 17 games for the Jackets last season. Also back for Tech is 6-5 sophomore center Nerea Hermosa, who started 15 games last season and averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

GEORGIA TECH 2020-21 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

*All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines
*Remaining times and TV designations will be announced in the near future

Nov. 25Wed.GEORGIA STATENoonACCNX
Nov. 29Sun.GEORGIA2 p.m.ACCN
Dec. 3Thurs.TULANE6 p.m.ACCNX
Dec. 9Wed.BOSTON COLLEGETBATBA
Dec. 13Sun.at Notre DameTBATBA
Dec. 17Thurs.MIAMITBATBA
Dec. 21Mon.UCF2 p.m.ACCN
Dec. 31Thurs.NC STATETBATBA
Jan. 3Sun.at Notre DameTBATBA
Jan. 7Thurs.at ClemsonTBATBA
Jan. 10Sun.VIRGINIA TECHTBATBA
Jan. 14Thurs.SYRACUSETBATBA
Jan. 17Sun.at VirginiaTBATBA
Jan. 21Thurs.at Wake ForestTBATBA
Jan. 24Sun.DUKETBATBA
Jan. 28Thurs.at MiamiTBATBA
Jan. 31Sun.at Florida StateTBATBA
Feb. 4Thurs.CLEMSONTBATBA
Feb. 7Sun.WAKE FORESTTBATBA
Feb. 11Thurs.at LouisvilleTBATBA
Feb. 18Thurs.FLORIDA STATETBATBA
Feb. 21Sun.at Boston CollegeTBATBA
Feb. 25Thurs.at North CarolinaTBATBA
Feb. 28Sun.PITTSBURGHTBATBA
March 3-7Wed.-Sun.ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)TBATBA

*ALL CAPS denotes game at McCamish Pavilion; all times Eastern

