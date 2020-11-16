WBB Tip Times, TV Announced for Non-Conference Games

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Tip times and television coverage for all four Georgia Tech women’s basketball non-conference home games at McCamish Pavilion have been announced for the 2020-21 season.

The Yellow Jackets open the season with a three-game homestand beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Georgia State. Tech will host the cross-town rival at noon on ACC Network Extra.

Tech will then welcome in-state rival Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 29 with a 2 p.m. tilt slated on ACC Network. The homestand concludes on Dec. 3 against Tulane. The Jackets and Green Wave will tip at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Tech’s final non-conference game will take place on Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. against UCF. The Jackets and Knights will be televised on ACC Network.

Tip times and television coverage for the remainder of Tech’s schedule will be announced at a later date. All opponents, sites, dates and times are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines.