Watkins Takes Silver in Final Day of ACC Outdoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Georgia Tech track and field closed out competition at ACC Outdoor Championships, with day three highlighted by a podium finish for senior John Watkins.

Watkins claimed his second ACC medal of the 2025 season with a second-place finish in the triple jump, recording a personal best mark of 16.05m. The second-place finish earns the senior a spot on the All-ACC First Team. Charlie Crowder was also in action, coming in 11th with a personal best 15.11m.

Watkins now has two silver medals this year, after taking second in the triple jump at ACC Indoor Championships in March.

Freshman Tahir Hines kicked things off for Tech in the discus, finishing with a mark of 44.04m for 20th place.

Three Yellow Jackets were in action in the women’s high jump, Kelsey Chambers, Carla du Plessis and Kendall Ward, with du Plessis leading the way with a fifth-place finish (1.72m), which earns her All-ACC Second Team honors. She was followed by Ward in 11th (1.72m) and Chambers in 16th (1.62m).

Omar Arnaout placed 15th in the men’s high jump (1.91m).

In the women’s triple jump, freshman Adaora Tagbo finished 14th with a mark of 12.24m.

Running action started with the 4×100 relay, where the team of Jade Ofotan, Sophia Richard, Sheleah Harris and Jill Catton recorded a time of 45.43 for ninth place.

Ofotan was in action in the 100m finals, running a 11.40 for sixth place and All-ACC Second Team honors.

Winston DeCuir III competed in the 400m hurdle finals, coming in seventh with a time of 51.17.

In the women’s 5000m, Mary Brady led the way with an eighth-place finish, with a personal best time of 15:53.17. Kate Jortberg finished 24th with a time of 16:33.41.

The meet concluded with the 4×400 relay, where Tech’s team of Sarah Noel, Kimmi Woods, Jill Catton and Gracie Marston finished 14th (3:42.92).

On the men’s side, the relay team of Caden Terrell, Weston Baptiste, Bradley Favors and Winston DeCuir finished seventh, running a 3:09.69.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com