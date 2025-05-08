Watkins Awarded Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field’s John Watkins was awarded the 2025 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, Athletes for a Better World announced last week. The award is presented to athletes who best display character, teamwork, and citizenship, and honorees are established as athletes of excellence both on and off the field and role models in their community, both as performers and people.

Watkins serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) with a focus on Diversity/Mental Health Committee & Campus Engagement Committee and is also a member of the ACC Cross Country and Track & Field Student Advisory Group. Additionally, the fifth-year senior is a founding board member of the Black Student-Athlete Association and served as vice president of Omega Psi Phi for three semesters, representing the chapter as a delegate on the district and international level.

Watkins graduated in December 2024 with a BS in electrical engineering, earning a 3.5 GPA. He plans to return to Georgia Tech and pursue a masters degree in management.

The Hoover, Ala., native currently holds the second-best triple jump mark (15.67m) in the ACC for the 2025 outdoor season and is set to compete at the ACC Outdoor Championships May 15-17.

During his five seasons at Tech, Watkins’s achievements include:

Five-time All-ACC team honoree

Five-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree

Three-time East Region qualifier

ACC Silver Medalist – 2025 – triple jump

Sits fifth in program history in the indoor triple jump

Three-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree

Named the 2023 Peach of an Athlete Role Model

