Tech Drops Road Match 3-1 to Boston College

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – BC 22)

Despite a tight race on the scoreboard, Tech outperformed Boston College offensively in the opening set with a .323 attack percentage and 15 kills compared to the Eagles’ .111 attack percentage and 12 kills. The Jackets took an early three-point lead and regardless of Boston College tying the set six times, never surrendered the lead through to the 25-22 win. Pierce and Garibaldi came in hot, Garibaldi with five kills on seven swings and Pierce going 5-5. Soares started strong with 13 kills on 26 attempts. Velez led the group in digs with 5 while Mimi Mambu (3), Soares (3), and Noemi Despaigne (2) all had a multi-dig set as well.

Set 2 (GT 22 – BC 25)

Set two saw the Eagles get the jump on the Yellow Jackets with an early 7-1 lead. Tech battled back to tie the set 19-19 and 20-20, but went on to get outscored 5-2 to take the second set. The Jackets’ .273 attack percentage was bested by the Eagles’ .364 attack percentage along with the northerners’ three solo blocks and two block assists. Pierce and Garibaldi stayed hungry and finished the second set with four kills respectively while Mambu also posted three kills. Soares tallied another 14 assists, good for a .519 assist percentage. Velez recorded another four digs in set two and was assisted on defense by Despaigne and Bieleski with two digs each.

Set 3 (GT 21 – BC 25)

Tech improved its set three offense with a .333 attack percentage and 16 kills while Boston College improved to a .393 attack percentage but with only 14 kills. The Eagles took a small lead to begin set three and were able to force the Jackets to trail by as much as seven but Tech was also able to battle back and bring the match within two points. Although Tech outscored Boston College 7-2 late in the set, the Eagles put away the two final points to claim set three. Garibaldi could not be stopped by the Eagles’ defense as she the most kills for either team in set three (6). Fiedorowicz sported a .500 attack percentage in the third set with four kills on eight attacks. Soares saw the most assists for either team in a set during set three with 15 assists on 34 attempts. Velez also recorded the most digs across either team during set three with six digs. Tech’s defense was supported by Despaigne and Garibaldi with two block assists each.

Set 4 (GT 19 – BC 25)

The final set saw Tech struggle on offense with 12 kills and a .273 attack percentage against Boston College’s match high .424 attack percentage and 18 kills. After the Eagles outscore the Yellow Jackets 7-3 early on, Tech brought set four within one point on several occasions and even tied the set 13-13. A four-point run from Boston College was enough to push set four out of Tech’s reach as the Yellow Jackets went on to drop set four 25-19. Fiedorowicz went on to lead Tech’s offense in the final set with four kills while Pierce, Garibaldi, Bieleski, and Despaigne all recorded two respectively. Soares led Tech in assists for the final time with five, this time with five assists. The Brazilian was supported in her role by Velez, Fiedorowicz, and Sara Toth, all of who recorded two assists each.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets remain on the road to take on Syracuse on Sunday at 1 p.m. The match is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.