Volleyball Welcomes No. 7 Louisville and Notre Dame to The Flats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (15-10, 10-6 ACC) gears up for two of its final three games at home as No. 7 Louisville (22-4, 14-2 ACC) and Notre Dame (9-15, 6-10 ACC) make their way to The Flats. The Jackets host the ranked Cardinals on Friday before hosting the Fighting Irish Sunday.

Fans driving to Georgia Tech’s campus this weekend are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

I-75/85 Connector southbound from 10 th Street to Edgewood Avenue – two right lanes closed

I-75/85 Connector through Midtown and Downtown Atlanta – triple “rolling” lane closures in alternating left or right lanes northbound and southbound will be installed as crews stripe the roadways. As they complete work in one location, the closure will “roll” to the next.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 a.m.

The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes. Ivan Allen Blvd. entrances to I-85 northbound and I-85 southbound from Spring Street (exit 249D) I-85 southbound exit ramp to Courtland Street (Exit 249A)



Saturday, Nov. 22 – 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes. I-85 southbound exit ramp to Freedom Parkway (Exit 248C) I-85 southbound exit ramp to Jesse Hill Jr. Drive (Exit 248D)



Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 23 at 6 a.m.

The following ramps will be closed to traffic as crews pave and place safety friction asphalt on the ramp lanes. Roadside signage will direct drivers to detour routes. Ellis Street entrance to I-85 southbound Edgewood Avenue entrance to I-85 southbound (Exit 248B)



Friday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Nov. 24 at 5 a.m.

North Ave. and Ponce de Leon Ave. eastbound – alternating closing one left or right lane

Parking

Standard parking will be available in both the Family Housing Lot and the McCamish lot two hours prior to first serve for Friday’s match. Fans are asked to park in the Family Housing lot on Sunday afternoon and inform any parking staff you are there for the match.

Clear Bag Policy

Through the 2025 season, O’Keefe Gymnasium will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

This Week’s Promos

Tech will host both No. 7 Louisville and Notre Dame this week in front of sold-out crowds in O’Keefe Gymnasium. We ask all Tech fans to wear white on Friday to help cheer on the Yellow Jackets. Fans are encouraged to show up early to both matches to receive a free rally towel on Friday and take part in the senior celebration on Sunday. Tech’s match against Notre Dame will be followed post-match by an autograph session.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets are coming off another 2-0 week after back-to-back sweeps against Clemson.

Anna Fiedorowicz collected the first conference honor of her career as she was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on Monday.

collected the first conference honor of her career as she was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on Monday. Fiedorowicz earned her first Freshman of the Week honor after leading Tech through a double-sweep week against Clemson. She began the week with 16 kills Wednesday along with a career high .500 attack percentage as well as a career high three solo blocks.

The freshman finished the week with a team high 28 kills, averaging 4.67 kills per set, and an impressive .479 attack percentage along with 13 digs, two assists, and one service ace.

Her stellar offensive efforts brought her to 13 double-digit kill matches this season, all of which have been against ACC competitors.

The Poland native is the first Yellow Jacket to receive weekly honors since Sofia Velez and Mimi Mambu were named honorees after their respective performances at the Georgia Tech Classic.

and were named honorees after their respective performances at the Georgia Tech Classic. Similar to Fiedorowicz, Mambu also leads the team, with 13 double-digit kill performances this season, including double-digit kills in six of Tech’s last nine contests.

Mambu leads Tech in kills (258) while Fiedorowicz just behind her with with 213 kills. As far as attack percentages go, Bianca Garibaldi sits with a team high .417 attack percentage, good for a third place ACC ranking and a 19 th place national ranking.

place national ranking. DeAndra Pierce joins Garibaldi in the rankings for attack percentage as her .394 attack percentage ranks her fifth in the ACC and 31 st

joins Garibaldi in the rankings for attack percentage as her .394 attack percentage ranks her fifth in the ACC and 31 Garibaldi also finds herself in the ACC top-10 ranking for blocks, leading the Jackets with 112 total blocks, averaging 1.29 blocks per set.

Senior libero Velez leads Tech while being ranked seventh in the ACC for digs (347). She has recorded 19 th matches this season with double-digit digs, bringing her to 124 matches recording double-digit digs out of 135 total career matches.

matches this season with double-digit digs, bringing her to 124 matches recording double-digit digs out of 135 total career matches. Junior captain Heloise Soares continues to support the Jackets’ offense with 890 assists, averaging 9.67 assists per set, good for a seventh place ACC ranking.

continues to support the Jackets’ offense with 890 assists, averaging 9.67 assists per set, good for a seventh place ACC ranking. Friday’s match against No. 7 Louisville will be Tech’s ninth top-25 match up, fourth top-10 match up, of the season.

Georgia Tech has the opportunity to earn its first win of the season against a top-10 on Friday while also being able to finish the season 6-0 against teams with between an 101-150 RPI with a with Sunday over Notre Dame.

Series Notes

Tech trails in the overall series against Louisville, 17-4, as well as trails 5-4 at home against the Cardinals.

The Jackets enter Friday’s contest against Louisville looking to pick up their first wins against the ranked Cardinals since 2023. The 3-1 win in 2023 saw Tech hold a No. 7 ranked Louisville to a .253 attack percentage to finish the regular season with a 10-3 record on the road, the 4 th highest winning percentage in program history.

highest winning percentage in program history. Tech will enter this week’s contest with a 10-6 overall record, 5-4 home record, against Notre Dame.

The last three meetings between the Fighting Irish and the Jackets have seen Tech emerge victorious with two of those three wins being in sweeping fashion.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.