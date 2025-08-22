Volleyball Takes on Auburn Ahead of Georgia Tech Classic

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball caps its preseason action hosting Auburn Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium before welcoming Wofford, Ole Miss, and Arkansas State to The Flats for the annual Georgia Tech Classic Aug. 29-31.

Parking

Standard parking will be available in the McCamish lot.

Clear Bag Policy

Through the 2025 season, O’Keefe Gymnasium will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

2025 Season Outlook

Tech returns five of nine players from last year’s main rotation, including Liv Mogridge (MB), DeAndra Pierce (MB), Larissa Mendes (RS), Heloise Soares (S), and Sofia Velez (DS/L) as well as senior Anna Boezi (MB). Coach Collier added 12 newcomers to the roster thanks to a pair of transfers, red-shirt junior outside hitter Ital Lopuyo (Texas A&M) and junior outside hitter Bianca Garibaldi (Pittsburgh), along with 10 incoming freshmen: Noemi Despaigne (OH), Anna Fiedorowicz (OH), Anika Groom (OH), Abi Li (S), Lameen Mambu (OH), Gabi Robinska (OH), Danielle Tansey (DS/L), Bjanka Stojanovic (RS), Laura Bieleski (OH), and Sara Toth (S). The 10 true freshmen are the most on an ACC roster, leading the conference ahead of Miami with five.

In typical GT volleyball fashion, the 2025 roster contains a strong international component. 10 of the 18 players on the roster come from outside the United States: Mendes (Fortaleza, Brazil), Soares (Joinville, Brazil) and Velez (Tulua, Colombia), Despaigne (Ivera, Italy), Fiedorowicz (Olsztyn, Poland), Garibaldi (Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina), Robinska (Warsaw Poland), Stojanovic (Serbia), Laura Bieleski (Brazil), and Toth (Budapest, Hungary). Tech’s extensive international presence is the most in the ACC, ahead of Florida State with nine international players. The Jackets return all three coaches from last season, all from Brazil.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their fifth-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024, which tied the program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. Tech is one of only 12 programs across Division I to have won a match in each of the last five tournaments after defeating Tennessee 3-2 last season.

Head Coach Michelle Collier enters her 12th season on The Flats with a 218-117 record. During the 2024 season she became the second coach in GT volleyball history to reach 200 wins, along with AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier (271 wins from 1991-2001). She enters 2025 with the most ACC wins (123), the most NCAA Tournament wins (8) in program history, and stands as the first coach to lead the Jackets into five-straight NCAA Tournaments. Her 12th season leading the Jackets will mark the longest tenured head volleyball coach in Tech history.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

The following matches are now sold out for the 2025 season: Wofford, Arkansas State, Wisconsin, Stanford, Louisville, and Pitt.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its fourth-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. against UGA, presented by Delta.

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Single tickets for the match are $20. Group tickets are available for $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Click here to purchase your tickets

Premium Match Pricing

The Yellow Jackets are set to host a number of premier matches this season in O’Keefe Gymnasium. General admission tickets for Tech’s match against Pitt (Nov. 29) will be $20.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.