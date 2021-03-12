Open search form
Volleyball Routs BC

Final Stats

THE FLATS Mariana Brambilla and Julia Bergmann had 14 kills apiece and No. 20 Georgia Tech volleyball opened the home portion of its 2020-21 spring schedule with a 3-0 rout (25-14, 25-13, 25-13) over visiting Boston College on Friday night at O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Georgia Tech (9-2) never trailed at any point in the three-set match. The Yellow Jackets out-hit Boston College (1-9) by a .407-.105 margin and recorded 45 kills to BC’s 25, en route to moving to 5-0 at O’Keefe Gym in 2020-21.

Volleyball vs. Boston College

March 12, 2021 - O'Keefe Gym (Danny Karnik photos)

Brambilla and Bergmann led all players with their 14 kills, while Erin Moss hit a perfect 1.000 for the match with seven kills in seven attacks. Kayla Kaiser added six kills with no errors in nine swings (.667).

Moss also tied Bergmann for the team lead with two blocks. Tech freshman setter Isabella D’Amico had a game-high 36 assists and Brambilla collected 10 of the Jackets’ 40 digs.

No BC player had more than seven kills, 12 assists and six digs.

With the victory, Georgia Tech pulled into a first-place tie atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with Notre Dame, which fell to 9-2 with a five-set loss at Florida State on Friday evening.

Up Next

Tech’s scheduled home match against North Carolina on Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within the Tar Heels’ program. The Yellow Jackets return to action on Friday, March 19 at Virginia Tech. Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Multimedia

