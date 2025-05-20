2025 Tech Volleyball Season Ticket Renewals Go Live

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The renewal deadline is July 15.

The announcement follows a 2024 season in which the Yellow Jackets sold out all 13 matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium, reached 84 consecutive weeks in the top-25 rankings, and recorded wins over three top-25 opponents, including a top-15 win against No. 13 Florida.

This Season

The Jackets are set to return a core group from the 2024 NCAA Regional including Liv Mogridge, Larissa Mendes, Heloise Soares, and Sofia Velez. Tech has also added a number of freshman and transfers from the portal including Ital Lopuyo from Texas A&M and Bianca Garibaldi from ACC competitor, Pittsburgh.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.