Seven Yellow Jackets Named to National Team Rosters

THE FLATS – Ahead of Georgia Tech volleyball’s 2025 season, seven Yellow Jackets have earned their spots on national team rosters, including two of Tech’s returners from the 2024 season and five newcomers looking to make a name for themselves in White and Tech Gold.

“This summer will be a great opportunity for a lot of our players to compete at a World Level. I am excited for them and for our program as they continue to grow within the sport that they are so committed about,” said head coach Michelle Collier. “I am looking forward to keep up with their journey this summer, and proud that our program continues to attract these caliber athletes and can also play an important role in their development and their goals on the court.”

Junior setter Heloise Soares earned her spot on the U23 Brazilian National team while junior right side Larissa Mendes while represent the green and gold’s U21 National team. Soares and Mendes are set to return to The Flats in August in hopes of leading the Yellow Jackets back to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season.

Five newcomers represent the bulk of Tech volleyball playing on national teams and are set to compete for Poland, Hungary, Argentina, and the United States. The Polish National Team will see two of Tech’s newest Jackets in the form of Gabriela Robinska, who will play on the U19 team, and Anna Fiedorowicz, who will play on the U21 team. Tech’s newest setter, Sara Toth will join the CEV Volleyball Golden European League Roster, representing Hungary.

Transfer Bianca Garibaldi will compete on the U21 Argentinian National Team while All-American alumni Bianca Bertolino (Class of 2025) will also represent Argentina on the World Championship Senior Team. One more Tech volleyball alumni is also set to compete on the national stage as Mariana Brambilla (Class of 2022) was selected to the U26 Brazilian National Team.

