Tech Set to Take on Tennessee in 2025 SEC/ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – Following an impressive 2024 season, Georgia Tech volleyball is set to open its 2025 regular season Sept. 9 on the road against Tennessee as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, as was announced by ESPN on Thursday morning.

The Jackets most recently took on the Lady Vols in the 2025 spring season in Knoxville, Tenn. Prior to that, Tech bested Tennessee 3-2 in Round One of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in December. The SEC/ACC Challenge meeting will mark the fifth official meeting between Tech and Tennessee and the second while under the direction of head coach Michelle Collier.

Tech enters the 2025 season following its 2024 season where the Yellow Jackets sold out all 13 matches in O’Keefe Gymnasium, reached 84 consecutive weeks in the top-25 rankings, and recorded wins over three top-25 opponents, including a top-15 win against No. 13 Florida. The Jackets look to go on their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament run and return to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2021.

The full 2025 schedule is set to be released at a later date.

2025 SEASON TICKETS

2024 Georgia Tech volleyball season ticket holders can now renew their tickets for the upcoming 2025 season. Non-season ticket holders are able to join the waitlist to become a season ticket holder.

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To join the waitlist for 2025 season tickets, click here. For more information about season tickets, visit ramblinwreck.com/volleyball-ticket-info/

Single game tickets are set to be available at a later date.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

