Volleyball Returns to O'Keefe to Host Duke and No. 23 North Carolina

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (6-7, 1-3 ACC) returns to The Flats to continue conference play, hosting Duke (4-11, 1-3 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. and No. 23 North Carolina (11-2, 4-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Traffic Alert

Lane Closures on I-75/I-85 Connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing activity in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend, on the I-75/I-85 Connector, North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue. These activities may impact traffic for fans attending this week’s Georgia Tech volleyball matches at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Fans driving to the game are encouraged to give themselves extra time and consider alternate routes.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between 17th Street and University Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector southbound between I-20 and University Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.

One lane will be closed on North Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue eastbound between Northside Drive in Midtown Atlanta to Moreland Avenue at the Fulton/DeKalb County line.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. – Monday, Oct. 13 at 5 a.m.

Three right lanes will be closed on the I-75/I-85 Connector northbound starting at Fair Drive.

Parking

Standard parking will be available in both the Family Housing Lot and the McCamish lot two hours prior to first serve for each match.

Clear Bag Policy

Through the 2025 season, O’Keefe Gymnasium will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

This Week’s Promos

Fans are encouraged to come cheer on Tech volleyball on Friday night against Duke and celebrate our Tech volleyball alumni. Sunday join the Jackets in wearing pink as Tech hosts its annual Pink Match to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer. The first 200 fans in O’Keefe Gymnasium will be a part of our Pink T-shirt giveaway. Tech fans can stay after the North Carolina match to get posters and Tech gear signed by the 2025 Tech volleyball team.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets are coming off one of their hardest weeks of the 2025 season after taking on No. 11 SMU on Friday and No. 5 Pittsburgh on Sunday, both on the road.

Sunday’s match against No. 5 Pittsburgh was Tech’s highest ranked opponent so far this season, surpassing the Jackets match against No. 6 Wisconsin. This week was also the second time this season that Tech faced back-to-back ranked opponents, the first being back in September, when Tech played No. 17 Purdue and then No. 15 Kansas.

Freshman Anna Fiedorowicz has quickly become a force to be reckoned with on the Georgia Tech offense as she racked up 38 kills across the last three matches, even marking her first career double-double against Florida state (13 kills, 13 digs).

has quickly become a force to be reckoned with on the Georgia Tech offense as she racked up 38 kills across the last three matches, even marking her first career double-double against Florida state (13 kills, 13 digs). Fiedorowicz led the Jackets last week with a combined 25 kills, averaging 3.13 kills per set, two assists, six service aces, eight digs, and three blocks.

Fellow freshman Mimi Mambu was just behind Fiedorowicz with 20 kills, five digs, and six blocks.

was just behind Fiedorowicz with 20 kills, five digs, and six blocks. Mambu now leads Tech’s offense this season with 121 kills, averaging 2.81 kills per set, with Larissa Mendes just behind her with 113 kills.

Bianca Garibaldi saw back-to-back balanced performances last week with 14 kills, a .308 attack percentage, two assists, three aces, two digs, and 18 blocks.

saw back-to-back balanced performances last week with 14 kills, a .308 attack percentage, two assists, three aces, two digs, and 18 blocks. She recorded her second-best blocking performance of the season (8 blocks) on Sunday against No. 5 Pitt after recording a program top-5 performance 10 blocks against No. 11 SMU on Friday.

Garibaldi is ranked in the top-10 within the conference for both hitting percentage (9 th ; .370) and blocks per set (10 th ; 1.27). Her 24 total blocks against ACC opponents put her first in conference only rankings.

; .370) and blocks per set (10 ; 1.27). Her 24 total blocks against ACC opponents put her first in conference only rankings. Sofia Velez is also within the ACC top-10 rankings for total digs (6 th ; 196) as she averages 3.92 digs per set.

is also within the ACC top-10 rankings for total digs (6 ; 196) as she averages 3.92 digs per set. Heloise Soares joins Velez and Garibaldi in the conference rankings with 404 total assists, averaging 8.08 assists per set, good for a ninth place ACC ranking. Against only conference opponents, Soares is ranked sixth for assists (141) after averaging 10.07 assists per set.

joins Velez and Garibaldi in the conference rankings with 404 total assists, averaging 8.08 assists per set, good for a ninth place ACC ranking. Against only conference opponents, Soares is ranked sixth for assists (141) after averaging 10.07 assists per set. Sunday’s match saw Soares tie her season high for assists in a four-set match (36), previously set against Arkansas State, as well as mark the sixth game of the season that she recorded 90+ assist attempts and collect her fourth double-double of the season (36 assists, 11 digs).

Between Soares and freshman setter Sara Toth, the Jackets sit 10 th in the conference for assists (599).

the Jackets sit 10 in the conference for assists (599). In conference match ups, Tech leads in conference for attempts in a three-set match (118), kills in a three-set match (55) and assists in a three-set match (54) as well as second in the ACC for aces in a four-set match (8) and digs in a three-set match (49).

Tech’s most recent victory over Florida State was its 900th program win, with 224 of those wins being recorded under head coach Michelle Collier.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech trails in the overall series with Duke, 46-28, and trails 157-115 in sets won.

Despite trailing in the overall series with the Blue Devils, the Yellow Jackets own the last seven wins, with their last loss in the series being in the 2017 season.

Tech trails in the overall series with North Carolina, 38-32, and trails 146-123 in sets won.

Regardless of trailing in the series, the Jackets have claimed victories in seven of the last eight meetings against the Tar Heels and boast a 19-14 winning record in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

