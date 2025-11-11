Volleyball Prepares for Home and Home With Clemson

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (13-10, 8-6 ACC) will wrap up its five-match road-swing against Clemson (16-10, 4-10 ACC) on Wednesday night before returning to The Flats to host the Tigers in the annual Military Appreciation match on Friday night in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Fans are encouraged to come cheer on Tech volleyball as the Yellow Jackets host their annual Military Appreciation match on Friday night against Clemson.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets are coming off yet a 1-1 week last week after falling in four sets to Boston College on Friday before sweeping Syracuse on Sunday.

Tech’s offense was led offensively last week by the underclassmen trio of Bianca Garibaldi, Mimi Mambu and Anna Fiedorowicz.

and Fiedorowicz began her week with 12 kills on 29 swings against Boston College and finished the week recording a career-high 17 kills for the third time this season against Syracuse.

Her 17 kills and 41 attempts on Sunday were both the most for a Yellow Jacket in a three-set so far this season. Mambu’s 15 kills against the Orange are just behind Fiedorowicz as the second most kills for a Yellow Jacket in a three-set match this season.

Both Mambu and Fiedorowicz now have 11 matches this season with double-digit kills, eight of which were against ACC opponents for Mambu while all 11 for Fiedorowicz have come during conference play.

Heloise Soares had a strong week with 83 assists, averaging 11.86 assists per set, good for a .466 assist percentage.

had a strong week with 83 assists, averaging 11.86 assists per set, good for a .466 assist percentage. Soares’ 36 assists and team high 13 digs on Sunday were enough to earn the junior her 10 th career double-double, her eighth of the season.

career double-double, her eighth of the season. The junior owns 806 of Tech’s 1,085 assists this season, helping Tech earn a top-50 ranking, third place ACC ranking, for assists per set (12.63). The Jackets’ 12.63 assists per set are good for a third-place conference ranking just behind No. 5 Stanford and No. 10 SMU.

Sofia Velez most recently recorded her 19th game of the season, her ninth consecutive match, with double digit digs. Her 11 digs bring her to 124 games recording 10+ digs out of 133 total collegiate games.

most recently recorded her 19th game of the season, her ninth consecutive match, with double digit digs. Her 11 digs bring her to 124 games recording 10+ digs out of 133 total collegiate games. A pair of Jackets also find themselves ranked top-30 nationally with Garibaldi ranked 23 rd and DeAndra Pierce ranked 26 th both for hitting percentage. Garibaldi’s .410 hitting percentage is also top-3 in the ACC while Pierce’s .400 is top-6.

and ranked 26 both for hitting percentage. Garibaldi’s .410 hitting percentage is also top-3 in the ACC while Pierce’s .400 is top-6. In ACC competition, Tech is ranked second for assists, third for opponent digs, fifth for kills, fifth for blocks, and fifth for service aces.

Despite dropping from the rankings earlier this season, the Yellow Jackets continue to receive votes in the AVCA Poll.

Series Notes

Tech leads in the overall series against Clemson, 44-35, and leads in sets won, 153-133.

The Jackets enter the final match of the five-match road swing on Wednesday with a 18-17 away record against Clemson. While hosting the Tigers on The Flats, Tech sits with a 25-14 record.

Tech will enter this week’s contests on a an impressive 16-match win streak against Clemson, with its most recent loss to the Tigers being back in 2015.

Out of the last 16 meetings, Tech has claimed victory 11 times in just three sets. The Tigers have been able to push the match to five sets only two times since 2011.

Full Steam Ahead

