Volleyball Closes Regular Season Against No. 4 Pittsburgh

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (16-13, 11-9 ACC) dropped its final regular season match of the of year with a 3-0 finish against No. 4 Pitt (26-4, 18-2 ACC) on Saturday inside O’Keefe Gymnasium.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 23 – PITT 25)

Set one was the closest set of the match with both the Jackets and the ranked Panthers recording 13 kills respectively, but Pitt holding the .041 advantage as far as attack percentage. The match began with Pitt quickly establishing an eight-point lead (11-3) and forcing Tech to call a timeout. Tech’s resiliency brought the set within five-points before a scoring run comprised of three kills, one block, and one error tied the set 22-22. Pitt went on to score three of the final four points to take set one, 25-23. Fiedorowicz led Tech’s offense through set one with four kills along with one dig and one block. DeAndra Pierce contributed three kills while Garibaldi, Mambu, and Despaigne gave two apiece to Tech’s 13 set one kills. Soares had a strong start with 11 assists to open the match, as did Velez with five digs and one assist.

Set 2 (GT 19 – PITT 25)

Set two saw the Jackets get the jump on the Panthers and force Pitt to work its way to an 8-7 lead. Going into the media timeout, Tech found itself trailing 15-12 before going on to use both its timeouts to respond to Pitt scoring the hosts, 6-2. Both teams continued to trade points, but it would be Pitt’s .370 attack percentage and five blocks along with Tech’s high number of attack errors that would cause the Jackets to drop set two. Despaigne helped lead both teams on offense with six kills on 12 swings. Soares saw her best numbers of the match in set two with 14 assists and a .452 assist percentage. Velez once again led the group in digs while Pierce, Garibaldi, Mambu, and Despaigne pieced together two blocks.

Set 3 (GT 7 – PITT 25)

Saturday’s third set saw the Jackets commit numerous attack errors while being faced with seven blocks and a .409 attack percentage from the Panthers. Set three began with Pitt establishing a five-point lead (7-2) and forcing Tech to call an early timeout. Despite claiming the next kill following the timeout, the Panthers went on a seven-point run (14-3). Tech would go on to fall 25-7 with Fiedorowicz claiming the final kill for the Jackets. Mambu earned 60% of Tech set three kills while Soares did the same for assists, with Despaigne and Sara Toth recording assists as well. Velez earned four of Tech’s five set three digs.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will participate in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The show will be broadcast on Sunday (Nov. 30) at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

