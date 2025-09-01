Mambu and Velez Earn First ACC Weekly Honors of the Season for Tech

The first ACC weekly honors of the season for Tech as Velez was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Mambu was named Freshman of the Week. The pair helped Tech go undefeated in the first tournament of the season with wins over Wofford, Ole Miss, and Arkansas State.

Velez notched her second ever conference honor after repeated strong showings at the Georgia Tech Classic. Day one of the Georgia Tech Classic saw Velez hit a Tech volleyball modern scoring era top-10 performance with 30 digs against the Terriers. She finished the week with three service aces, 11 assists, and 64 digs, averaging 5.82 digs per set.

Mambu earned the first ACC honor of her career on Monday after nothing short of an exceptional week. The freshman finished the Georgia Tech Classic with 42 digs, 40 kills, averaging 3.64 kills per set, nine aces, and three assists. She led the Jackets’ offense in kills in two of Tech’s three matches last week. In her debut weekend, Mambu posted three consecutive double-double performances which hasn’t been done since the 2021 season.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will hit the road for the first time in the 2025 season to compete in the Stacey Clark Classic hosted by No. 17 Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. Competition will start against No. 17 Purdue on Sept. 3 followed by No. 15 Kansas Sept. 4 and Bowling Green Sept. 5.

