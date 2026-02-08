Unstoppable Tech Offense Defeats ECU in Sunday Double Header

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (4-2) capped opening weekend with back-to-back dominant wins over ECU (2-3) on Sunday afternoon. The Jackets recorded a combined 19 runs and 21 hits against the Pirates and were led offensively by Gracyn Tucker who slammed three home runs in game one.

QUICK HITS

Tucker saw a career high three home runs in game one on Sunday along with her third career grand slam. Her nine RBI in game one are a new career high as are her 12 total bases.

The red-shirt sophomore’s grand slam was the second of the season after Jayden Gailey launched the first one over the walls of Mewborn on Friday against Villanova.

launched the first one over the walls of Mewborn on Friday against Villanova. She is the first Yellow Jacket to see grand slams in back-to-back seasons since Mallorie Black (2023-24).

Sophomore Emma Simon slammed her first career home run in game one, finishing the first game with a career high four total bases.

slammed her first career home run in game one, finishing the first game with a career high four total bases. Gracie King also recorded her first career home run in game two, finishing the second game with a career high four total bases.

Gailey saw a season high two runs in the second game against ECU while also recording two hits for the third time this season.

She leads the team in multi-hit games after recording multiple hits in half of Tech’s Buzz Classic games.

Madi Duffel had a career high day as recorded two runs in game one along with two hits and three RBI in the second game.

had a career high day as recorded two runs in game one along with two hits and three RBI in the second game. Abby McKinnis was called on to pinch run for the second time in the Buzz Classic and did her job after coming in for one run. Julia Morici did just that as well as she scored her first career run pinch running as well.

was called on to pinch run for the second time in the Buzz Classic and did her job after coming in for one run. did just that as well as she scored her first career run pinch running as well. Sydnie Watts made her second start of the season in game two and was able to walk away with her first win of the season after facing 20 batters in 5.0 innings pitched and recording one strikeout.

made her second start of the season in game two and was able to walk away with her first win of the season after facing 20 batters in 5.0 innings pitched and recording one strikeout. Kenley Hilleary saw her first start of the season in game one where she recorded one strikeout and pitched a total of 2.2 innings.

saw her first start of the season in game one where she recorded one strikeout and pitched a total of 2.2 innings. Tymber Harris collected her second win of the season after relieving Hilleary and pitching 2.57 innings in game one.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One:

ECU struck first in game one after a single to left field advanced the runner on second home. The Pirates added another run in the third as another single this time to right center advanced the runner home from second before a solo home run forced Tech to trail 3-0.

Tech responded in the bottom of the third with a single from Alyssa Willer that gave Raegan Wall enough time to reach home from third base. With her first at bat, Gracyn Tucker stepped up and hit her first home run of the day over center field that brought Willer and Jayden Gailey home with her.

The Jackets built on their third inning momentum in the fourth as Emma Simon tacked on another two runs with her home run over deep right field that sent her and pinch runner Julia Morici across home plate.

ECU brought the game within one run with a home run of its own over deep left field.

Tucker continued to be unmanageable for ECU, slamming her second home run of the game deep over left field and being joined in the run home by Abby McKinnis in the bottom of the fifth.

The Pirates saw their last run of game one come across in the top of the sixth after the Jackets attempted to get the final out of the inning at third, but we’re just a second too late.

Despite leading by two, Tech was no where near done offensively as it stacked five runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth. Willer got the final inning of scoring started with a sacrifice fly out to center field which allowed Madi Duffel to score and Simon and Raegan Wall to advance. After walking to first, Jayden Gailey took the stroll home with Duffel and Wall thanks to a grand slam from Tucker.

Game Two

The second game of the day began with Tech’s bats continue to be hot as singles from Addison Leschber and Duffel were able to help a combined three runs on the board in the first inning.

ECU was able to hold Tech at three runs through to the middle of the third inning while also scoring one run in the second and third respectively to bring the game within one run.

The Pirates’ third inning run would be there final of the day as Tech would keep all but one batter off base through the remaining four innings.

Duffel stepped up to help reclaim some distance from ECU in the bottom of the third with a single to shallow left field that sent both Gailey and Tucker home.

Gracie King capped Tech’s scoring in the Buzz Classic with one final home run over center field, securing the 6-2 game two win.

UP NEXT

Tech will compete in its first mid-week match up of the season on Tuesday as Kennesaw State comes to Mewborn for a 5 p.m. first pitch. The game is set to be streamed live on ACCNX.

