UGA Outlasts Jackets in Nail-biter

Box Score (.pdf) | Purchase Saturday Tickets

ATHENS, Ga. – On a chilly night in Athens, No. 17 Georgia Tech baseball combined for 18 hits but was unable to pull back ahead, falling 6-5 to fourth-ranked Georgia on Friday evening at Foley Field.

The Yellow Jackets (7-2) once again had a balanced offensive attack led by Luke Waddell who finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Michael Guldberg also finished with a multi-hit day (2-for-5) with an RBI, while Drew Compton went 2-for-4 on an RBI. Stephen Reid and Jackson Webb also finished with an RBI each.

On the mound, RHP Jonathan Hughes (2-1) received the loss after going 4.0 innings. LHP Sam Crawford allowed just one hit and one run in 2.2 effective innings, while RHP Hugh Chapman worked a scoreless 1.1 to close.

UGA (9-1) was led at the plate by Tucker Bradley with a three-run homer. RHP Emerson Hancock (2-0) received the decision win.

Georgia Tech returns home to Russ Chandler Stadium to host Game 2 of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Postgame Notes:

  • Georgia Tech has recorded 10 hits in five of its last six games.
  • Waddell’s three hits marks the first three-hit game of the season and the seventh of his career.
  • Guldberg’s multi-hit game was the sixth of the season through nine games.
  • Compton’s multi-hit game was the fourth of the season for the freshman.

Multimedia:

Head coach Danny Hall postgame interview

