Two More Jackets Taken on Final Day of MLB Draft

THE FLATS – Two more Georgia Tech baseball players have added themselves to the history books on Tuesday afternoon as they were selected on the third day of the 2024 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. With today’s selections, the Yellow Jackets have had 225 draft selections in program history and 163 drafted under head coach Danny Hall. Dawson Brown (Macon, Ga.) was selected in the 16th round (No. 494 overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Logan McGuire (Acworth, Ga.) was taken just 11 picks later, in the 17th round (No. 505 overall) by the Cleveland Guardians. The two draftees today bring the total number to four Yellow Jackets selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, after Payton Green and Cam Hill were taken off the board in Day 2

Dawson Brown | Round 16 | Pick 494 | Arizona Diamondbacks Brown was a consistent contributor for Tech in all four of his seasons on The Flats. He served as a reliver out of the bullpen for a majority of his career, making 71 of his 78 career appearances in relief while mixing in seven starts during his junior season (2023). The Macon, Ga. native is a two-time Academic All-ACC honoree and played a pivotal role in the Jackets’ postseason run this past season, collecting his ninth career save after tossing the final 2.0 scoreless innings of Tech’s 3-1 victory over UNCW. Over his career on The Flats, Brown delivered 123.0 innings with a 10-4 record and a 7.46 ERA, totaling 128 strikeouts.