Two More Jackets Named to Watch Lists

Cooper has been Georgia Tech’s starting center each of the past two seasons. After missing the beginning of the 2018 campaign due to an offseason injury, he started the final seven games of the campaign at center and helped pave the way for the Yellow Jackets to lead the nation in rushing (325.0 ypg).

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Kenny Cooper and Tyler Davis were named to the official watch lists for the Rimington Trophy and John Mackey Award, respectively, on Friday. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I center while the Mackey Award is presented to college football’s most outstanding tight end.

Davis became the Jackets’ first tight end in 12 years when he arrived at Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer from UConn in January. He made 15 starts at UConn and caught 47 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, including 22 catches for 237 yards and six scores in 11 starts as a junior in 2018. He was an academic all-conference honoree at UConn and graduated in just three-and-a-half years with a bachelor’s degree in financial management.

The 2019 Rimington Trophy will be presented on Jan. 18 in Lincoln, Neb., while the 2019 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 11 and presented live on Dec. 12 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Thanks to the excitement surrounding new head coach Geoff Collins and the great value of 2019 season tickets (reserved seats for seven home games – including the regular-season finale vs. archrival Georgia – beginning at $219 and Stinger Mobile Passes starting at just $149), Georgia Tech has already sold more season tickets than it did for all of 2018. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.