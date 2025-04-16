Turnage Commits to Georgia Tech

“We are so thrilled to welcome Brianna back home to Atlanta,” said Blair. “She is a winner and knows what it takes to compete at the highest level having already participated in three NCAA Tournaments. Our staff loves the versatility that she brings on the court.”

An Atlanta, Ga., native, Turnage played her first three seasons at Florida State, appearing in 90 games and earning the start in 30. The 6-1 guard helped the Seminoles to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances (2023, 2024, 2025), while finishing in the top six of the ACC standings all three years. Each season Turnage was a Seminole, Florida State posted 20-plus wins and at least 12 ACC victories.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Wednesday Brianna Turnage has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Yellow Jackets for her final year of eligibility. Turnage brings three seasons of experience competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference to The Flats.

Turnage played in all 33 games last season for the Seminoles, averaging 13.9 minutes per game and finishing fourth with 12 blocks. She pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds against Jacksonville, while just missing double-figure scoring totals several times. Against Drexel, Turnage went 3-for-3 from three-point distance to finish with nine points.

During her sophomore campaign, Turnage tallied 11 points against Alabama State, going 4-for-4 from the field, and secured seven rebounds. The Georgia native recorded a pair of double-figure rebounding outings, securing 10 rebounds against Clemson and Syracuse. She just missed a double-double against Boston College with nine rebounds and a career-high six assists. Her freshman season saw Turnage take the floor in 23 outings and recording a double-double against Presbyterian behind 14 points and 10 rebounds.

