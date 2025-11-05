Trio of Yellow Jackets Set for ITA Sectional Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fall 2025 slate rolls on as three Yellow Jackets represent Georgia Tech women’s tennis at the ITA Sectional Championships beginning Thursday, Nov. 6 hosted by LSU.

On the court for Georgia Tech will be Alejandra Cruz, Taly Licht and Scarlett Nicholson. Cruz made a quarterfinal run at the ITA Southeast Regionals in October. Along with Nicholson, the duo saw action in the doubles round of 16. Licht made the singles round of 32 at the event in Lake Nona, Fla.

The ITA Women’s Sectional Championships, split between four different sites around the country from Nov. 6-9, will send 24 singles qualifiers and 12 doubles to the NCAA Championships later this month. The Baton Rouge site plays host to the Ohio Valley, Southeast and Southern regions.

In the 15-team field, five squads finished the 2024-25 season inside the ITA Top 25 including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 LSU and No. 17 Vanderbilt

THE FIELD

Alabama Auburn Florida Florida State Georgia Tech Georgia Kentucky Louisville LSU Miami (Fla.) Mississippi State Ole Miss Tennessee Tulane Vanderbilt

GEORGIA TECH SCHEDULE OF PLAY – THURSDAY

R32: Taly Licht (GT) vs. Gianna Oboniye (Mississippi State) – 10 a.m. ET

R32: Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Gabia Paskauskas (Florida) – 10 a.m. ET

R32: Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Kinaa Graham (LSU) – 12 p.m. ET

D16: Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Micah Pierce and Summer Chandler (Tulane) – 4 p.m. ET

