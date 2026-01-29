Trio of Matches Set for The Flats This Weekend

THE FLATS – Three matches in as many days are due up for Georgia Tech women’s tennis this weekend, including showdowns with No. 1 Georgia and nearby foes Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.

GEORGIA TECH (1-1) vs. No. 1 GEORGIA (0-0)

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 | 1 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: ‘THWg’ Rally Towels, Punch Card Promo

GEORGIA TECH (1-1) vs. CHATTANOOGA (1-0)

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 | 1 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Punch Card Promo

GEORGIA TECH (1-1) vs. JACKSONVILLE STATE (1-0)

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 | 4 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Promotions: Punch Card Promo

Georgia Tech take the court after dropping a 6-1 decision at No. 4 Auburn on Jan. 20. Tech’s first home match of the season on Jan. 17 saw a 7-0 victory over in-state foe Georgia State. Alejandra Cruz enters Friday with a 2-0 singles record in duel competition this spring.

The top-ranked Bulldogs trek to The Flats for their first duel match this spring. UGA went 29-3 last season en route to winning the 2025 NCAA National Championship. Friday marks the 39th all-time meeting between the two, with Tech looking for its first win in the series since Feb. 23, 2018.

Chattanooga is currently 1-0 on the spring entering this weekend. The Mocs captured a 7-0 win over Lee University on Jan. 23 and are set to face Georgia State Friday before traveling to The Flats. The Ramblin’ Wreck is 9-1 all-time against UTC and has won each of the last nine.

Jacksonville State sits 1-0 on the spring after a 7-0 win at Berry College Tuesday. Sunday marks just the second-ever meeting between the two schools separated by less than 100 miles. Tech won in the previous meeting, a 4-0 victory on May 14, 2011.

SEASON OUTLOOK

The Yellow Jackets are back on home court following a 14-12 spring 2025 record that featured a 25th-consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and a first round victory over Iowa. Tech went 7-3 at home and are led by returners Alejandra Cruz (senior), Given Roach (junior) and sophomores Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro. Joining the returning Jackets are three freshmen, Sabritt Dozier, Eleni Karantali and Seri Nayuki.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com