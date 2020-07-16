Track & Field Lauded Academically by USTFCCCA

NEW ORLEANS – Georgia Tech track and field earned numerous academic awards on Thursday as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the All-Academic Athletes and All-Academic Teams.
Four Yellow Jackets led the way among the All-Academic Athletes, garnering at least a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average and, if nominated based on the indoor season, finish in the top 96 nationally or in the top 48 in relays.
USTFCCCA Division I Track and Field All-Academic Athletes:
- Andrew Kent (Mechanical Engineering)
- Bria Matthews (Electrical & Computer Engineering)
- Olivia Moore (Industrial Engineering)
- Anna Witherspoon (Business Administration)
On a program level, Georgia Tech track and field also earned considerable praise by having both the men’s and women’s team earn the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honor.
The women’s team joined 264 award-winning programs nationally with a 3.23 team GPA, while the men’s team was among 199 teams in the country with a 3.13 team GPA.
Teams are eligible for the award by registering a career team GPA of 3.0 or higher.
See full USTFCCCA academic awards lists: All-Academic Athletes (Men) (Women) | All-Academic Teams (Men) (Women)
