Track & Field Gears up for Clemson Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams will kick off the second half of their indoor season with a two-day meet at the Clemson Invitational. The meet will begin with the women’s long jump at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Competition will resume at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the women’s high jump.

The Jackets began their indoor season at the Clemson Opener with several impressive performances. Lydia Troupe recorded a personal best and first-place finish in the women’s 400m race (55.18). Shanty Papakosta finished first in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.83 meters. Both Troupe and Papakosta received ACC honors for their performances.

Sheleah Harris recorded a second-place finish in the 60-meter dash and a third-place finish in the 200m race.

On the men’s side, Jameson Miller competed in the men’s 600m and finished sixth. Omar Arnaout competed in the men’s high jump, finishing seventh.

