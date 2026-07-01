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Track & Field Collects 18 Academic All-ACC Honors

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Academic All-ACC Release

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field has placed 10 men and eight women on the 2026 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Outdoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Outdoor Championships and/or the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the most recent season

Men’s Academic All-ACC Honorees:
Billy Carlton | Junior | Distance | Mechanical Engineering

Matthew Castronuovo | Junior | Distance | Biomedical Engineering

Tahir Hines | Sophomore | Throws | Business Administration

John Jessup | Junior | Distance | Business Administration

Aaron Jones | Red-Shirt Freshman | Hurdles | Business Administration

Kamren Kennedy | Junior | Mid-Distance | Literature, Media, & Communication

Sidney McReynolds | Junior | Sprints | Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering

Joey Sandel | Senior | Distance | Mechanical Engineering

Taylor Wade | Junior | Distance | Mechanical Engineering

Wyatt Windham | Freshman | Distance | Mechanical Engineering

 

Women’s Academic All-ACC Honorees:
Kelsey Chambers | Junior | Jumps | Psychology

Stella Chambless | Sophomore | Distance | Biology

Lottie Chappell | Junior | Distance | Business Administration

Sadie Honig | Freshman | Distance | Biology

Sarah Noel | Sophomore | Hurdles | International Affairs

Claire Shelton | Sophomore | Distance | Business Administration

Aseye Srigboh | Sophomore | Jumps | Business Administration

Adaora Tagbo | Sophomore | Jumps | Biomedical Engineering

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details TGand renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_tracknfield), Instagram (GT_tracknfield), Facebook (Georgia Tech Track and Field) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

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