Track & Field Collects 18 Academic All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field has placed 10 men and eight women on the 2026 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Outdoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Outdoor Championships and/or the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the most recent season
Men’s Academic All-ACC Honorees:
Billy Carlton | Junior | Distance | Mechanical Engineering
Matthew Castronuovo | Junior | Distance | Biomedical Engineering
Tahir Hines | Sophomore | Throws | Business Administration
John Jessup | Junior | Distance | Business Administration
Aaron Jones | Red-Shirt Freshman | Hurdles | Business Administration
Kamren Kennedy | Junior | Mid-Distance | Literature, Media, & Communication
Sidney McReynolds | Junior | Sprints | Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering
Joey Sandel | Senior | Distance | Mechanical Engineering
Taylor Wade | Junior | Distance | Mechanical Engineering
Wyatt Windham | Freshman | Distance | Mechanical Engineering
Women’s Academic All-ACC Honorees:
Kelsey Chambers | Junior | Jumps | Psychology
Stella Chambless | Sophomore | Distance | Biology
Lottie Chappell | Junior | Distance | Business Administration
Sadie Honig | Freshman | Distance | Biology
Sarah Noel | Sophomore | Hurdles | International Affairs
Claire Shelton | Sophomore | Distance | Business Administration
Aseye Srigboh | Sophomore | Jumps | Business Administration
Adaora Tagbo | Sophomore | Jumps | Biomedical Engineering
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details TGand renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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