Track & Field Collects 18 Academic All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field has placed 10 men and eight women on the 2026 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Outdoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Outdoor Championships and/or the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the most recent season