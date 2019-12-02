Track & Field Announces 2019-20 Indoor Schedule

Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field announced its indoor schedule on Monday, which will begin with the Clemson Opener on Dec. 7. The indoor schedule includes stops at Clemson, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Boston University, before heading to South Bend, Ind. for the ACC Championships.

“It is always our goal to get our team to the best track facilities, giving them the very best opportunity to perform at a high level,” said men’s track and field coach Grover Hinsdale. “I believe our 2020 indoor schedule does just that. The Clemson, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame facilities are all outstanding and will provide our team members a great opportunity each week.”

“We’re looking forward to a great season of competition this winter,” said women’s track & field coach Alan Drosky. “The schedule is a good balance of opportunities that will give the entire roster a chance to achieve at the highest possible levels. It is also important to make sure we face great competition on outstanding facilities and this schedule certainly hits that mark. Competition brings out the best in us, it is why we work so hard, so I’m excited about seeing us line up.”

After the Clemson Opener on Dec. 7, the Jackets will be off until after the new year when they’ll embark on three straight weekends of competition, which will kick off back at Clemson for the Orange and Purple Elite on Jan.11.

Tech will send student-athletes to compete at the Vanderbilt Invitational and the Clemson Invitational from Jan. 17-18, and then head back to Clemson for the Bob Pollock Invitational from Jan. 24-25.

The Jackets start off February in College Station, Texas for the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Feb. 7-8. Then they’ll split competition between the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., the Music City Invitational in Nashville, Tenn. and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., from Feb. 14-15.

Championship season gets underway with the ACC Championships in South Bend, Ind. from Feb. 27-29, and will conclude with the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., March 13-14.

The complete indoor track & field schedule can be viewed here.

