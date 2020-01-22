Track and Field Announces 2020 Outdoor Season

Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field announced its outdoor schedule on Wednesday, which includes two home invitationals along with a number of highly competitive invitationals and relays.

“Every weekend throughout the 2020 outdoor season will give our team members an outstanding opportunity to compete and perform at a high level,” said men’s track and field head coach Grover Hinsdale. “We are very excited about this very competitive schedule.”

“The outdoor schedule has a good balance of relays meets and invitationals,” women’s track and field head coach Alan Drosky said. “Week in and week out, our team will have opportunities to line up in the high level competition needed to reach our potential. Two of those opportunities will come at home, which is always exciting and we look forward to, and the relays meets are some of the oldest and most prestigious in the country. All of this will prepare us for the late season championship meets.”

The Yellow Jackets begin the outdoor season at home, hosting the Yellow Jacket Invitational from March 20-21. The team will split the next two weekends between the Florida State Relays (March 27) and the Raleigh Relays (March 27-28), and then the Florida Relays (April 2-4) and Auburn Invitational (April 3-4) before combining for the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Ala. from April 10-11.

Tech returns home to host its second event of the outdoor season, the Georgia Tech Invitational, from April 17-18. The team will split again the next weekend, between the Penn Relays (April 23-25) and Torrin Lawrence Memorial (April 24-25), before coming together again for two more competitions ahead of championship season, the Duke Twilight Invitational on May 3 and the Bulldog Last Chance on May 9.

Championship season begins with the ACC Championships in Durham, N.C. from May 14-16. The team will then have two weeks to prepare for the NCAA East Regional in Lexington, Ky., May 28-30 before capping the season at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.

The full outdoor schedule can be found here.

The Jackets continue indoor competition this weekend in familiar territory when they head back to Clemson, S.C. take on the Bob Pollock Invitational, Jan. 24-25.

