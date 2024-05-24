Jackets Conclude Day Three of NCAA Prelims

LEXINGTON, KY – Georgia Tech track and field team has concluded day three of the NCAA East Prelims. Today’s events for Tech included the men’s 3000m steeplechase and the 4×400 relay.

In the men’s steeplechase, John Higinbotham was in action for the Jackets. Higinbotham finished the race with a time of 9:03.57.

The relay team comprised of Jamerson Miller – Sidney McReynolds – Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III competed in the men’s 4×400 relay. With a time of 3:06.34, the Jackets recorded a new season best time, just missing the cut off to qualify.

UP NEXT

The final day of competition begins tomorrow, Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.