GALLERY: 2024 ACC Unity Tour

Georgia Tech athletics recently took part in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s third annual Unity Tour to historic Charleston, S.C. Tech was represented by four Yellow Jackets on the trip that consisted of student-athletes and staff of all the league’s member schools, plus conference office staff members. The tour is part of the ACC’s commitment to supporting student-athletes through meaningful educational opportunities, including in the area of social justice.

The theme of this year’s Unity Tour was Journey of Resilience: Cultivating History through Community, Culture and Cuisine. Participants of the tour had the opportunity to engage in an immersive educational experience in “The Holy City.” Among the activities, the group visited sites such as the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, the International African American Museum, Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. The trip was also highlighted with a Gullah Geechee Tour, which offers a one-of-a-kind experience in true slave history in Charleston.

ACC Unity Tour Release