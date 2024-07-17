James Lemons II: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

James Lemons II, Track and Field (2003-08)

An All-American a total of four times in the long and triple jump, James Lemons II reached first-team All-America status twice in the outdoor triple jump (2007, 2008) and also in the indoor triple jump in 2008. He added an All-America performance in the long jump in 2008. Lemons was named the Outstanding Performer at the 2007 indoor and 2008 outdoor championships, and won three Atlantic Coast Conference triple jump titles, in the 2007 indoor season, as well as the 2007 and 2008 outdoor seasons. He earned All-ACC honors a total of six times. Lemons also was a high-level performer on the world stage, reaching the finals of the 2008 Olympic trials while being ranked among the top 10 triple jumpers in the United States that year. Lemons remains among Georgia Tech’s track and field all-time top-5 performances for the triple and long jumps.