Todd Stansbury Podcast - August 2019

THE FLATS – The latest edition of the “Toddcast,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury’s podcast with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra, is now available for download or to be heard online.

The August edition of the “Toddcast” includes insight from the A.D. on:

VIDEO: "Toddcast" Behind The Scenes - Andy Demetra and Todd Stansbury on Andy Ogletree's win at the U.S. Amateur

Click below to listen to the latest edition of the Toddcast.

