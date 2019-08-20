Todd Stansbury Podcast - August 2019

THE FLATS – The latest edition of the “Toddcast,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury’s podcast with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra, is now available for download or to be heard online.
The August edition of the “Toddcast” includes insight from the A.D. on:
- Georgia Tech golfer Andy Ogletree and his spectacular win at the U.S. Amateur;
- the story behind Tech’s “Cape Day” football uniforms, which were unveiled by GT, adidas and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Monday;
- a deep dive into the results of the apparel survey that GT athletics and Learfield-IMG sent fans earlier this summer;
- the highly anticipated launch of the ACC Network and how fans can assure they can see it in their homes and/or on their mobile device;
- the innovative thinking that went behind Georgia Tech football’s Stinger Mobile Pass;
- the benefits to Georgia United Credit Union’s GT athletics-branded debit card.
VIDEO: "Toddcast" Behind The Scenes - Andy Demetra and Todd Stansbury on Andy Ogletree's win at the U.S. Amateur
Click below to listen to the latest edition of the Toddcast.